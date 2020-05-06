3 more tests positive for Covid-19 in DK

Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. With this, the positive cases in the district increased to 28.

A 38-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter, who were the primary contacts of P 536, tested positive, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh. A 16-year-old girl who was the primary contact of P390 was under observation at a quarantine facility in NITK in Surathkal tested positive. She tested positive when her throat swab was tested on the 12th day of quarantine. All three are being treated at Wenlock Covid Hospital, which is a designated hospital to treat coronavirus patients in Mangaluru.

Dakshina Kannada has 12 active Covid-19 cases. Of the 28 cases, one each was from Udupi and Uttara Kannada and four were from Kasargod. The health condition of P 536, suffering from TB meningitis and P 507 suffering from high BP and stroke, deteriorated.

The district administration has already notified Boloor in Mangaluru and Kasba in Bantwal as a containment zone soon after the patients tested positive. The DC said that P 325 was cured and discharged from hospital. He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 17. With this,13 Covid-19 positive patients have been discharged in the district.

The DC said the results of 217 samples were awaited in the district. A total of 6,073 people had completed 28 days of home quarantine.

Prohibitory order

The deputy commissioner promulgated prohibitory orders until May 17 from 7 pm to 7 am, to effectively check the spread of Covid-19.