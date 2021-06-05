30-bed oxygen bus handed over to Kodagu DC

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 05 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 22:45 ist
The key of a 30-bed oxygen bus was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal by AICC spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa in Madikeri.

AICC spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa in association with a former minister and MLA has started an oxygen bus service in Madikeri.

The key to the bus was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal on Saturday.

The full-fledged bus service was started with the help of former minister M Krishnappa and MLA Priya Krishna.

"The bus should be utilised by the health department. A nurse and a driver will be on the bus. Their salary, diesel and oxygen expenses will be borne by us," said Brijesh Kalappa.

The bus has 30 beds. It is ready for the treatment of Covid-19 infected people. The bus will be useful during emergency situations. The sleeper coach bus had been modified for the purpose. There are eight oxygen cylinders on the bus. The oxygen will be refilled from Mysuru, he said. 

The Covid-19 cases are on the rise. All the infected should get a medical facility, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah, DCC working president Thithira Dharmaja Uthappa and others were present.

