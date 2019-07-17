30 families affected by viral fever in Thorenuru

The villagers of Thorenuru in Kushalnagar are panic-struck as 30 families have been suffering from fever.

Many in the village were affected by sudden fever. District Health Officer Dr K Mohan visited the village and conducted an inspection.

Even though the patients received treatment in the government and private hospitals of Koodige and Kushalnagar, the fever is recurring.

Doctors had suspected the outbreak of Chikungunya. DHO Mohan and other medical staff visited the fever affected families on Wednesday and said that during lab tests the fever has been confirmed to be viral and there is no need to panic.

The official meanwhile asked the people to maintain hygiene around their houses. Precautions should be maintained to see that there are no mosquito breeding sites in the surroundings.

The health department workers have been paying a visit to the affected villages daily, to record the progress. A survey of the houses is also being carried out in this regard. If anyone is affected with fever, they should immediately inform the health department, he said.

Taluk Medical Officer Dr Srinivas, Taluk Health Education Officer H K Shanti and medical staff were present.

The health department organised an awareness rally to sensitise people on Dengue and Chikungunya in the village on Wednesday.

Students and health department staff took part in the procession.