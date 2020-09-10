310 fresh Covid-19 cases, six fatalities in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 fresh cases and fatalities continued in Dakshina Kannada with the district recording 310 fresh cases and six more fatalities.

Influenza Like Illness (ILI) contributed to 176 fresh cases. The source of infection of 46 is being investigated. While, 82 were the primary contact of those infected and six had severe acute respiratory infection, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V informed.

Among the fresh cases, 201 were symptomatic. Mangaluru taluk accounted for 188 cases, Bantwal-27, Puttur and Sullia- 25 each, Belthangady-26 and other districts-19. The district saw 256 infected recovering from infection and were discharged from hospitals, covid care centres and from home isolation. The total discharges in the districts stands at 12,242. As many as 3102 infected are undergoing treatment.

Among the fatalities, Mangaluru taluk recorded the highest of five deaths while one was from another district. The total deaths in the district has risen to 418.