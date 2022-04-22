337 II PUC students skip examination

337 II PUC students skip examination

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 22 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 23:39 ist
As many as 337 students did not write the Business Studies examination, the first of the second PUC examinations which began on Friday.

As many as 337 students did not write the Business Studies examination, the first of the second PUC examinations which began on Friday.

Sources told DH that out of the total 14,848 students, over 14,511 students had written the examination conducted at 51 centres across the district.

Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Jayanna said there were no statistics compiled on how many Muslim girls skipped the examinations.

"There was no trouble and no exam-related malpractices were reported from the 51 examination centres," Jayanna told DH when contacted.

According to sources, the highest number of absentees were reported from St Aloysius PU College (31) and Beltangady PU College (20) centres.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V paid a surprise visit to some of the examination centres in Mangaluru, said sources.

II PUC students
skip exams
Dakshina Kannada

