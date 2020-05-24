42-year-old head constable tests positive for Covid-19

A 42-year-old head constable from Vittal, who was the secondary contact of Patient 1233 has tested positive for Covid 19, in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

The man is being treated at the designated Covid hospital in Mangaluru. With this, DK has registered a total of 66 positive cases with 34 active cases. P 1233 was a 30-year-old man who had inter-state travel history from Raigadh in Maharashtra, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Following the constable testing positive, the police station has been sanitised. A total of 20 persons including 13 staff of the police station have been quarantined.

The police station was sanitised under the guidance of Vittal Town Panchayat Chief Officer Malini.

The 30-year-old man who had arrived from Raigadh on May 15 had been to Vittal Police Station, seeking help for institutional quarantine. After the man tested positive on May 18, two police personnel of Vittal Police Station were asked to remain quarantined at home and one has tested positive.