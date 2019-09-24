45 acres of paddy fields damaged at Holegadde

The recent rain has damaged 45 acres of paddy fields completely at five places on the banks of River Malathi at Holegadde in Begar Gram Panchayat jurisdiction in Sringeri taluk.

With this, the dream of reaping a good harvest for 20 families who have been depending on farming for their livelihood has been lost.

Washed away

With the breaching of the water-level in River Malathi, all the paddy seedlings were washed away.

Situated 18-kilometre away from Sringeri town is Holegadde in Kubragodi village. The small farmers in the village were eking out living by cultivating paddy, arecanut, and pepper. Unfortunately, the heavy rain has taken a toll on these farmers. Arecanut, pepper and coffee plants have been hit by fruit rot disease, resulting in the dropping of tender nuts.

The families that were depending on paddy for their daily consumption are left with nothing.

Holegadde resident Shankrappa said, “We have lost our source of livelihood. The farmland was the biggest asset left by our forefathers who were residing here for the last 100 years.”

MLA T D Raje Gowda said, “The farmers in the district are in distress following heavy rain. Revenue officials have submitted a report on the loss of crops to the deputy commissioner. The state government should seriously think of compensating the farmers who have lost their crops.”

Begar Gram Panchayat has 845 acres of paddy fields, of which paddy seedlings were planted on 730 acres and 120 acres of paddy fields were damaged completely in the rain.