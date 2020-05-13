463 flood victims likely to be handed over with houses

At last, 463 flood victims in Kodagu will get houses from the government.

The district administration had handed over houses to 35 victims in Karnangeri last year. The rest of the victims have been waiting in the wings as the houses were under construction at Karnangeri, Made, Galibeedu, Jamburu and K Nidugani villages.

According to officials, the houses are expected to be handed over to 463 victims by the end of May. It has been decided to provide them with the houses before the rainy season.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna will pay a visit to the district on May 22 and hold a meeting with the officials. He will visit the residential sites in Made and Jamburu and will inspect the houses on the same evening. According to a source, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to attend the main programme.

Samburu Santhrasthara Sangha president B K Gandhi had urged the district administration to hand over the houses to the beneficiaries, before rainy season. The condition of the flood-hit people has turned from bad to worse during the lockdown, he had said.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that 80 houses will be provided in Made and 383 in Jamburu. "The rest of the houses are under construction. The house handing over programme will be held in accordance with the new Covid-19 guidelines to be issued by the Central Government after May 17."

Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation engineer Srinivas said that 22 houses in Hakattur village, 80 in K Nidugani and 141 in Galibeedu are under construction. The new residential areas, meant for the flood victims at Made and Jamburu villages, have water supply and drainage facilities, he added.