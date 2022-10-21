49-year-old man in India Book of Record with 29 underwater somersaults

K Chandrashekar Rai, a lifeguard and trainer at a Manguluru city swimming pool, entered the India Book of Records for “maximum somersaults underwater by a quadragenarian”.

Rai, who was 49 years five months and 11 days old when he created the record, did 29 somersaults underwater in one minute and two seconds.

“I wanted to go for this record to create awareness among the younger generation on the importance of swimming and physical ability,” Rai said.

Rai was in high spirits and said he was motivated by the records of Gopal Kharv, Nagaraj Kharvi, Gangadhar Kadekar and “wanted to create a mark in swimming”.

“My next aim is to try for the Guinness Book of Records by breaking the already existing 36 somersaults underwater. I am making preparations for the same,” he said, adding: “Yoga expert Kavitha is teaching me some breathing techniques, which will help me in my adventure. I also want to create a record with Urdhva Dhanurasan in water and by remaining under water for longer duration with breathless position.”

The entry to India Book of Records was confirmed on September 15, said swimmer Nagaraj Kharvi, who holds a record for swimming a kilometre in Arabian Sea, with legs chained to keep them in Padmasana posture, in 25 minutes and 16 seconds (25:16:63).

“If sponsors extend helping hands, then it will benefit Chandrashekar Rai in creating more records,” said Kharvi.

Rai earlier was a lifeguard and trainer for six years at a swimming pool in Udupi’s Ajjarakadu area. He is working as a lifeguard-cum-trainer at Mangala Swimming Pool of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan, MCC Chief Whip in Council Premananda Shetty, Sea Swimmers team members recently felicitated Rai and promised him all their support.