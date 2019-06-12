5 more held for attack on GP member

Udupi police have arrested five more youth in Bengaluru on Monday in connection with the brutal assault on Mohammed Riyaz, a member of Pudu Gram Panchayat, at Malpe fishing harbour.

Police have identified the arrested as Ismail, his brothers Mohammed Gouse and Mohammed Kaisar, Munir and Ahmed.

Police said Ismail from Farangipete was the prime accused who had conspired to murder Riyaz.

As many as three police teams were formed to track down the youth who had assaulted Riyaz.

Supari for murder

The Malpe police had also registered a case on June 7. Police sources said the accused Ismail hated Riyaz and had given supari to murder him. The arrested were produced before the court.

Ismail, his brothers Mohammed Gouse and Munir were remanded in police custody, sources added.