5 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district recorded five more Covid-19 fatalities, thus taking the district’s tally to 82.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindu B Rupesh, a 55-year-old man from Mangaluru admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 15, died on July 19. He was suffering from high BP, diabetes, kidney ailment along with testing positive for Covid-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A 63-year-old man from Mangaluru was admitted to a private hospital on July 18 and died on the same day. He was suffering cardiac problem, high BP diabetes, breathlessness and was also infected with Covid-19. A 42-year-old man from Belthangady was admitted to a private hospital on July 17 and died on July 19. He was suffering from sepsis with septic shock, severe metabolic acidosis, multiple organ failure, metabolic hepatic encephalopathy along with Covid infection.

A 65-year-old man from Chikkamagaluru was admitted to a private hospital on July 19 and died on the same day. He was suffering from lung cancer, cardiogenic shock, triple vessel disease and diabetes mellitus.

A two-month-old male child died on July 18 with the symptoms of fever, vomiting and breathlessness. Considering the case as special, the seven-member expert committee constituted by the DC conducted a death audit on Monday and said that the child was suffering from vomiting from the 17th day of its birth.

Based on the medical records of the child, the expert team stated that the child died due to Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) resulting from multi-organ dysfunction. The Covid-19 test being positive as an associated finding, the report on the same has been submitted to the government, said the deputy commissioner.

The district has recorded 89 fresh cases, thus taking the tally to 3,685. Of the 89 cases, 11 are primary contacts of already infected persons, 45 are suffering from Influenza-Like Illness and 16 from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. Two persons with international travel history have also been confirmed Covid-19 positive. The contact tracing of 15 persons is underway in the district, said the deputy commissioner.

On a positive note, 57 persons have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. The total discharges in the district are 1,548. As many as 2,055 infected are undergoing treatment at hospitals and in home isolation, added the DC.