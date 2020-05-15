50 monkeys found dead in Belthangady

50 monkeys found dead in Belthangady

DHNS
DHNS, Belthangady,
  • May 15 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 21:46 ist
Health officials collect viscera from dead monkeys.

About 50 monkeys were found dead in Bandaru Gram Panchayat limits in Belthangady taluk. The death of large number of monkeys has triggered panic among villagers.

The bodies of 50 monkeys were found on Kuntalapalke-Padmunja road in the village. It is suspected that the monkeys might have been poisoned to death by miscreants.

Health officials from Kaniyoor and Ujire Primary health centres visited the spot. The viscera of monkeys were sent to Mangaluru, sources added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Belthangady
Karnataka
Monkeys

What's Brewing

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 