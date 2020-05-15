50 monkeys found dead in Belthangady

About 50 monkeys were found dead in Bandaru Gram Panchayat limits in Belthangady taluk. The death of large number of monkeys has triggered panic among villagers.

The bodies of 50 monkeys were found on Kuntalapalke-Padmunja road in the village. It is suspected that the monkeys might have been poisoned to death by miscreants.

Health officials from Kaniyoor and Ujire Primary health centres visited the spot. The viscera of monkeys were sent to Mangaluru, sources added.