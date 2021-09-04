60-yr-old man killed in accident

A 60-year-old man was killed in an accident when a jeep hit him in Navoora on Friday.
The elderly man was identified as Abbas from Navoora.
Abbas was riding a scooter when the jeep collided with him head-on near Navoora Mosque.
Abbas suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital. However, he reportedly did not respond to the treatment and breathed his last.
A case was filed at Melkar traffic police station.
