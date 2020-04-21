67-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

A 67-year-old woman from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for COVID-19.

She was the neighbour of a 50-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 on April 19, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said.

The woman, who was suffering from Severe Accurate Respiratory Infection (SARI), was admitted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on April 18 and her throat swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

With this, Dakshina Kannada district has reported 16 coronavirus positive cases so far. Out of 16 cases, 12 have already been cured and discharged from hospital and are under home quarantine. One patient in the district died.