More than 700 stranded labourers were sent back to their native places. After the announcement of the lockdown, labourers from various parts of the district had remained stranded in Chikkamagaluru.

They were provided temporary shelter in the district. The labourers from Ballari, Harappanahalli, Hoovinahadagali, Dharwad, Gadag and other places left for their native in KSRTC buses.