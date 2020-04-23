75-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

A 75-year-old woman from Bantwal tested positive for coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada. With this, the total number of cases tested positive for COVID-19 in the district increased to 17.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, the woman who was tested positive on Thursday is the relative of patient 390, who died on April 19 due to COVI-19.

The woman who was being treated for a stroke at a private hospital in Mangaluru was shifted to ICU at Wenlock Hospital on April 22. The patient had suffered a stroke on March 18 and was undergoing treatment since then in a private hospital.

After the death of P390, the district authorities had sealed down Bantwal Pete, where her house was situated. All the primary contacts were traced and quarantined.

Out of 17 cases reported so far, 12 have been cured and discharged from hospital in Dakshina Kannada.