A mini-museum in a house

Maintaining antiques in houses is a challenging task for many. However, here is a lecturer who has converted his house in Kiggalu into a mini-museum by keeping antiques in a systematic manner.

These antiques tell stories of the past for the future generation, he says.

Harish is an economics lecturer at First Grade College in Murnad. He has an interest in art and literature and has been engaged in collecting antiques.

The old clocks, 'Takkadi Chennamane', telephone booth, bells used to tie around the neck of cattle, old tumblers, coins, currencies of various countries and cigarette lighters find a place in the mini-museum created by him.

An old bullock cart welcomes the visitors as one enters the house of Harish.

"The bullock cart is not for use. It's only for viewing. I had purchased it from Gundlupete by spending Rs 7,500. The bullock cart was kept in the folk exhibition organised by Jilla Janapada Parishat in 2019 as well. I had searched for a bullock cart in Madikeri, Kushalnagar and Gonikoppa for several months," he says.

Old cameras and coin booth which is of no use now too are in the museum. He gets antiques that are of no use now wherever he visits.

Showing an old knife, he says it was purchased while on a visit to Nepal 10 years ago by paying Rs 100. A copper tumbler in the museum was purchased 40 years ago during the marriage of his mother.

"One of my friends is engaged in the cultivation of paddy. After the machines arrived, the yoke and plough have become a thing of the past," Harish explains while showing farm equipment.

An old radio, tape recorder, gramophone and cassette players have been preserved by Harish. In addition, there are musical instruments as well.

"We normally keep away the old items that are not in use in the attic. The younger generation has no knowledge about such items. I decided to introduce such antiques to the younger generation by arranging them systematically. As I had enough space in my house, I did not face any problem," explains Harish.