Absconder in road accident case arrested

A tipper driver who caused an accident on Kodlipet Main Road, resulting in the death of a pillion rider eight months ago, has been arrested by the police in Tavarekere, Bengaluru.

K Shivaraj Kumar, a native of Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumkur, is the accused.

On January 17, the tipper hit the motorbike belonging to Rudresh of Kuduruvalli village in Hassan, at Kodlipet. Rudresh, the rider, was injured and pillion rider Shivanna died after falling on the road.

Rudresh had submitted a complaint in this regard and a case was registered on January 17.

An absconding Shivaraj Kumar was arrested on September 18. He was produced before Somwarpet court on September 19 and has been remanded to judicial custody.

The arrest was made under the guidance of Shanivarasanthe police station inspector S Parashivamurthy, personnel Lokesh, Murali and ASI Shivalinga.