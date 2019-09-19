ACB arrests AC for taking bribe

Kundapur Assistant Commissioner Dr S S Madhukeshwar, who has been transferred and was found in possession of Rs 3.08 lakh unaccounted money as well as officials files, was arrested at his house by the officers of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

ACB DySP Dinaker Shetty told DH that Dr Madhukeshwar was transferred from Kundapur division two days ago.

Dr Madhukeshwar, after transferring the administrative responsibilities, had continued to remain at the official accommodation.

ACB officials, who conducted a surprise raid following complaints, found Dr Madhukeshwar taking a bribe in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs one lakh for clearing the files related to land disputes.

Predating orders

He was also signing by predating the orders to avoid any suspicion.

Initially, ACB had seized Rs 1.28 lakh and 23 files. Sources in ACB said further investigation was on.