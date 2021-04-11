Accumulation of silt in rivulets: Villagers fear possible flood

Since the massive landslides and flood hit Kodagu in 2018, the rivulets are accumulated with silt in several villages. The villagers fear that rivulets might disappear in future if no steps are taken to remove the silt.

Haradoor rivulet is a backwater of River Harangi. The water level in the rivulet has receded completely. The increase in silt accumulation has filled the rivulet at various locations.

The heaps of mud from landslides near Hattihole and coffee estates in nearby areas have entered the rivulet. If the silt is not removed from Madapura, Hattihole and Haradoor rivulets, then the area will experience flood for just a few showers in May and June, said the villagers.

All these rivulets used to flow till the end of February. However, owing to the accumulation of silt, the rivulets go dry in the month of November itself. If this continues, the rivulets will disappear, added the villagers.

It is not only the rivulets, but silt has accumulated in rivers, lakes and other water bodies as well. The elected representatives and authorities concerned have failed miserably in getting it removed.

“The flooding will be a continuous process till desilting works are initiated. Several people reside on the banks of rivulets at Haradoor and Hattihole. A flood will cause inconveniences to them,’ said the residents.

Mohammed Shareef, from Madapura, lamented that in spite of the silt accumulation, the officials and elected representatives only promise of removing the silt, which never gets fulfilled.

The cows move in search of grass to the nearby rivulets. Owing to the silt accumulation, there is no grass on the banks of rivers and rivulets.

Madapura and Haradoor residents have appealed to the authorities to initiate measures to remove silt from the rivulets before the monsoon.

The driftwood in the water bodies too poses a hindrance for the easy flow of water, said residents Baby and Ganesh.

Haradoor GP PDO Lokesh said that a lot of driftwood was collected by the residents. The Gram Panchayat does not have funds to remove silt. If the MLA and government release additional funds, then silt can be removed.