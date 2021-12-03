Accused expelled from Jamat

Accused expelled from Jamat

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Dec 03 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 23:33 ist

Payanari Jamat has expelled three of its members from the Jamat and its sub-committees, for allegedly kidnapping a boy for carrying out witchcraft.

The expulsion is effective for the next five years, said Payanari Jamat former secretary P M A Aziz Master at a press conference.

He said that Kunjla Vayakol Ashraf, Vayakol Riyaz and Vayakol Shihab are the expelled persons.

The accused had allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old boy to obtain treasure by sacrificing him, as per the plan of a Tantrik from Kerala.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Payanari Jamat
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

 