Accused expelled from Jamat

Payanari Jamat has expelled three of its members from the Jamat and its sub-committees, for allegedly kidnapping a boy for carrying out witchcraft.
The expulsion is effective for the next five years, said Payanari Jamat former secretary P M A Aziz Master at a press conference.
He said that Kunjla Vayakol Ashraf, Vayakol Riyaz and Vayakol Shihab are the expelled persons.
The accused had allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old boy to obtain treasure by sacrificing him, as per the plan of a Tantrik from Kerala.
