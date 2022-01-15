Activist lodges plaint against haphazard road digging

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 15 2022, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 02:40 ist
A road dug in one of the wards in Mangaluru City Corporation limits.

Gerard Towers, an activist and a member of Mangalore Civic Group, has filed a police complaint against the digging of roads in wards 34 and 38 of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

In his complaint, Gerard said that in two wards of MCC, covering Lower Bendoor, Shivabagh, Kadri and Bendoorwell, roads were dug up for different works by different private companies without any coordination.

In the complaint, he urged corporators of wards 34 and 38, concerned manager/engineer of Gail Gas Co Ltd, chief engineer, Jalasiri Projects, executive engineer, MCC contractor, Jalashree Projects and contractor, Gail Gas Co Ltd to rectify and restore the damaged roads within a stipulated time.

Towers has insisted that Mangalore Civic Group will file a criminal case and also a case under the Consumer Act against the above parties if they fail to fulfil his demands.

He said the roads across the city were dug up because of MCC’s irresponsibility.

“The objective behind the intention to file a complaint is to pass the message to citizens that they too can file cases against MCC,” he said.

He urged people of all 60 wards in Mangaluru to come forward and submit police complaints if they find irresponsible and haphazard road works in their wards.

He recollects filing a similar complaint in 2015.

Police had acted swiftly on my complaint and delivered justice, he said.

