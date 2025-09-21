Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

H-1B visa fee hike, trade talks with US, GST cut key drivers for markets this week: Analysts

Globally, investors will be closely monitoring the performance of US markets in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's rate cut.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 07:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 07:05 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBusiness NewsGSTH-1B visaTradeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us