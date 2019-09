Actor Harshika Poonaccha’s father Uddapanda Poonaccha passed away on Monday. He was 74.

He was a resident of Kommettodu village near Virajpet and was not in the pink of health from a couple of months.

Poonaccha is survived by his daughter Harshika Poonaccha and wife. The last rites were performed at his farm in Karmadu village on Monday evening.

Actor Bhuvan and others attended and paid their respects to the departed soul, the family sources said.