Actor Sunil Bajal passes away

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 22 2022, 21:52 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 23:22 ist

Konkani actor Sunil Bajal passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 45.

He had acted in several Konkani plays and had also featured in Konkani serials. He had acted in the Konkani serial ‘God Father’ and Konkani movie ‘Kombyat.’

He was also an active member of Konkani Natak Sabha, Mangaluru.

His final rites will be held at Holy Spirit Church, Bajal, on Monday, May 23 at 3 pm.

