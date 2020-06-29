Administrators appointed to 228 GPs 

  Jun 29 2020
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh passed orders appointing administrators to 228 gram panchayats in the district as the term of elected representatives is coming to an end in these GPs.

Accordingly, administrators to 12 GPs in Moodbidri taluk, 22 in Puttur, 25 in Sullia, 60 in Bantwal, 21 in Kadaba, 46 in Belthangady and 42 GPs in Mangaluru will get administrators.

The term of the elected representatives in these gram panchayats will end in a phased manner starting from Sunday till July 29. The administration of the gram panchayats will be in the hands of the administrators till the elections are conducted and new members are elected to the Gram Panchayats.

