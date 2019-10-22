Adv booking for ‘Express Saarige’, a boon for people

The advance ticket booking facility for ‘Express Saarige’ buses of KSRTC, plying between Udupi and Shivamogga, has come as a big relief to people, particularly to poor patients.

The booking of seats in the express buses plying between Udupi and Shivamogga, Agumbe-Theerthahalli route, has already begun. Booking facility will begin in buses plying from Shivamogga to Udupi, Udupi Depot Manager Altharu Uday Shetty said.

In the past, ‘Express Saarige’ buses did not have pre-booking facility. The advance booking facilities were restricted to Rajahamsa and Sleeper buses. Without advance booking facility, hundreds of patients and their relatives visiting KMC-Manipal for treatment faced many inconveniences.

In many instances, patients did not get seats, Shetty told DH. Government employees, entrepreneurs and students from Malnad, who visit Manipal and Udupi for their work, business and education purpose, will also be benefited with the advance booking facility.

As many as 10 KSRTC buses from M’luru division operate between Udupi and Shivamogga via Agumbe daily. Further, 11 buses operate from Udupi to Sh’mogga via Kundapura-Siddapura-Masthikatte daily.

Bus schedule

Udupi-Shivamogga timetable: Morning—7 am, 7.15 am, 8.10 am, 9.10 am, 10.10 am. Noon—1.25 pm, 3.15 pm, 3.55 pm, 4.45 pm and 5.05 pm.

Shivamogga - Udupi timetable: Morning—3.15 am, 5 am, 6 am, 6.40 am, 7.30 am. Noon—12.20 pm, 1.50 pm, 3 pm, 3.30 pm and 4.10 pm.