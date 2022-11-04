African Swine Fever reported in piggery in Mangaluru

"Cases of African Swine fever have been confirmed in a piggery at Kelarayi in Neermarga in Mangaluru taluk. One-kilometre radius of piggery, from where the disease was reported, has been declared as the infected zone and 10-km area around piggery has been declared as the surveillance zone," Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R said.

"Steps had been taken for culling of infected pigs and they have been scientifically disposed off. After disposing culled pigs, the area was sterilised and public have been asked not to visit the spot by installing a board," DC said on Thursday.

The fever does not spread with the consumption of pork. Meat should be cooked properly before consumption, he said.

The DC said that it was better to avoid feeding pigs with hotel waste.

Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services deputy director Arun Kumar Shetty told DH that awareness on African Swine fever was created among those who rear pigs.

No fresh cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle had been reported in the Dakshina Kannada district, Dr Arun said.

"The department has taken up a vaccination drive to prevent the spread of the disease, which is transmitted through mosquitoes, ticks and flies or by contaminated food, water or direct contact. The disease is caused by a virus called ‘capripox’," he added.

Out of 24,000 vaccines received, already 18,000 have been vaccinated against the lumpy skin disease so far, he said.

All cattle in gaushalas across the district were vaccinated against the disease in the district. Another 20,000 vaccines will arrive shortly to the district, he added.