Agri war room assists farmers during lockdown

Agri war room, the helpline established for the assistance of farmers affected by lockdown, has received 73 phone calls since April 7.

The helpline was set up by Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture.

Officials from the two departments work in the war room and attend calls in two shifts, from 8 am to 8 pm.

Apart from clearing their doubts, farmers have also sought assistance on the transportation of agriculture and horticulture crops, agriculture passes required to travel to farms and plantation, information on the repair of insecticide sprayer, weed cutter, motor rewinding and others.

There have been many requests for the issue of passes which will enable the farmers to go to fertiliser and insecticide shops. The needy have been provided with passes, the officials said.

"Those who want to go to the farms in towns will be issued passes at Raitha Samparka Kendra. The farmers can show their RTC and photo identity cards such as Aadhaar and EPIC to go to the shops which sell fertilisers and insecticides.

The agricultural equipment may be carried to the service centres and agriculture minister himself has issued directions to the concerned to allow the farmers to take their produce to APMCs and mills. The agri war room is in constant touch with the farmers, officer Prithvijith said.

The farmers from the district may call the agri war room at 08262 295735 to know details.

As Chikkamagaluru district has received rain recently, the agricultural activities have gathered pace.

There are 34 raitha samparka kendras, 366 fertiliser, 92 seed and 212 insecticide shops in the district.

Agriculture department Joint Director Somasundar stated that the shops selling fertilisers, transplanting seeds and insecticides had been issued green passes.

There is no ban on the sale of agricultural equipment and transportation of agriculture produce, he added.