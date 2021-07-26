Agriculture activities gain pace in rural areas

With the receding intensity of the rainfall, farming activities have gained steam in rural areas.

Farmers could not carry out the transplantation of paddy seedlings for the last one week following bountiful showers.

However, now that the rainfall is receding, many are engaged in the transplantation of seedlings.

Growers were worried over the withering of black pepper flowers due to rain. With the rain taking a break, the farmers are relieved.