AIC Nitte Incubation Centre launched

AIC Nitte Incubation Centre - supported by NITI Aayog under Atal Innovation Mission, was virtually launched by Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N Vinaya Hegde with R Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, associates of Nitte (Deemed to be University) with other industry stalwarts here recently.

Ramanan during the launch shared the vision of Atal Incubation Centres and the road ahead.

“Incubators are one of the important pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat. With 1.4 million schools, 10,500 engineering institutions and 39,000 colleges spread across 715 districts, more than 150 million students will be entering the workplace in the next 5-10 years,” he said.

Vinaya Hegde highlighted the need to set up world-class incubation centres in rural areas like Nitte for promotion of entrepreneurship among young men and women in the region.

He said it is important to provide young students and budding innovators an opportunity to come up with solutions to solve existing problems or to improvise on a solution that they think is necessary.

Eleven startups (to be incubated at AIC Nitte) and signing of partnership agreements with 11 partners who will be offering technical assistance to the startups were held.

To provide sector-specific guidance, five mentors including Avelo Roy – Managing Director – Kolkata Ventures; Rama Iyer – Chief Innovation Officer T-Humb; Karuna M -Director - Information Technology, Government of British Columbia; Raghavendra Hunasgi – Founder – Thought Folks Group, Global shaper, World Economic Forum and Ram Kiran Dhulipala – Head of Digital Agriculture – ICRISAT were empanelled.