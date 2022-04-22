Akkai Padmashali stresses importance of gender inclusivity

Social, political activist and Na Nayaki state convenor Dr Akkai Padmashali stressed the importance of gender inclusivity and the need to challenge patriarchal notions of social order.

She was delivering a talk on ‘Beyond the Binaries’ organised recently by the Gender Sensitisation Cell of Nitte (Deemed to be University).

Dr Akkai, tracing her journey from a male to a transwoman and social activist, urged the gathering to work towards the upliftment of socially marginalised communities.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) Pro-Chancellor Prof (Dr) M Shantaram Shetty said the ultimate purpose of humanity was embracing differences and celebrating oneness.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) Registrar Dr Alka Kulkarni, Gender Sensitization Cell head Dr Smitha Hegde, Head of Psychiatry Department, KSHEMA, Dr Srinivas Bhat, Dean (Student’s Welfare, ABSMIDS) Dr Rahul Bhandary, among others, were also present.