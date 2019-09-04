AKS’ name will remain forever: Siddaramaiah

The history of Karnataka politics is incomplete without the mention of A K Subbaiah, said Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking at a commemoration programme organised in honour of veteran politician and advocate, late A K Subbaiah, in Hudikeri, Belluru on Wednesday.

Recalling his encounters with AKS, Siddaramaiah stated that Subbaiah was a role model for many politicians of the state, including him.

“He had played an active role in the opposition. A K Subbaiah was a household name in the state, owing to his selfless services. His demise has created a void in the polity of the state,” said Siddaramaiah.

He further said that Subbaiah was an excellent orator and a Parliamentarian.

“He contributed immensely to the growth of BJP in the state. However, Subbaiah chose his ideologies over BJP and subscribed to secular principles till his end. Diddalli movement led by him, towards providing rehabilitation to the evacuees, will be recorded in history.”

Siddaramaiah meanwhile said he could not attend A K Subbaiah’s funeral as he had been on a tour of Uttara Karnataka, following the flood.

MLC C M Ibrahim opined that a trust should be formed in the name of A K Subbaiah and programmes reflecting his ideologies should be organised by the trust.

Siddaramaiah travelled from Bengaluru to Mysuru in a special chopper on Wednesday. Later MLC C M Ibrahim drove Siddaramaiah in a car, to the programme venue in Hudikeri. Siddaramaiah paid floral tributes to the portrait of A K Subbaiah. He also gave his condolences to the family of AKS.

Lambasts ED

Siddaramaiah questioned the move of Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with their interrogations of Congress leader D K Shivakumar.

Speaking at Belluru in Virajpet on Wednesday, he stated that the way in which D K Shivakumar was treated by the ED is unacceptable.

“We are not against the law. But, Shivakumar was arrested even though he was cooperating with the investigation,” he added.

He further said that the officials of Enforcement Directorate have questioned Shivakumar about the protection of Congress MLAs in Gujarat, which was irrelevant.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP leaders had invited him (DKS) to join BJP and promised to make him the chief minister and to set him free from all allegations. The BJP’s agenda is to end Congress leaders politically.

The CLP chairman meanwhile mocked at MP Shobha Karandlaje stating that she lacks knowledge.

Why did BJP leaders stage agitations when B S Yediyurappa was arrested in the past? he asked.