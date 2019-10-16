All set for Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery

People of Kodagu and devotees from various parts of the country have been heading towards Talacauvery in Bhagamandala to be the part of the Theerthodbhava ritual on the auspicious occasion of ‘Cauvery Sankramana’, which is scheduled to take place at 12.59 am on October 18.

Arrangements have been made for the devotees at Talacauvery. Metal sheets have been mounted at the venue, owing to a prediction of heavy rain. Lighting arrangements have also been made.

Meals will be provided to devotees from Thursday night. Starting from Cauvery Sankramana, mass meals will be served for a month.

As Krishna Raja Sagara dam is full, a large number of farmers from Mandya and Mysuru districts, who depend on Cauvery water for irrigation are expected to arrive to witness the special event.

However, the overall number of devotees could dwindle this year as the Theerthodbhava will take place post midnight. It is also presumed that less number of devotees from Tamil Nadu and Kerala might turn up this time.

Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna, MP Pratap Simha, MLA Appachu Ranjan, MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani, MLC Veena Achaiah, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar and Zilla Panchayath Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya will attend the Theerthodbhava.

Necessary arrangements

CCTV cameras have been installed in sensitive places and barricades have been put up to avoid the crowds rushing towards ‘Theerthakundike’, the sacred pond at Talacauvery. The venue of cultural programmes is also covered with asbestos sheets.

The temple management committee has stated that the use of plastic containers is strictly banned in Talacauvery. The devotees are advised to carry the sacred water in metal containers.

Clean drinking water has been arranged near the temple. Ambulance and medical personnel will be deployed at Talacauvery to attend to any emergency cases.

KSRTC Madikeri depot manager Geetha said that 10 KSRTC buses will ply from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery. Also, 20 buses will ferry people from Madikeri to Bhagamandala. Additional buses will be deployed if there is an increase in the number of devotees.

Police security has been tightened. A meeting on security arrangements has been convened by Madikeri DySP Dinesh Kumar. Three DySPs, eight inspectors, 15 PSIs, 57 ASIs, 133 head constables, 238 constables, 80 lady constables, 150 Home Guard personnel and seven DAR platoons will be deployed for security at Talacauvery and Bhagamandala.

Liquor sale banned

As a precautionary measure, sale of liquor has been banned till 6 am on October 19, within a 20-km limit of Bhagamandala Police Station (including Bhagamandala and Cherambane).

One way traffic

The movement of vehicles has been made one-way from October 17 (2 pm) till October 18 (5 pm). Vehicles from Mangaluru and Madikeri moving towards Bhagamandala should pass through Talattmane-Udothmotte-Appangala route.

Vehicles moving from Bhagamangala towards Mangaluru should pass through Appangala-Panya-Katakeri route.