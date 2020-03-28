All shops except milk, medical stores closed in M'luru

All shops except milk, medical stores closed in Mangaluru amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 28 2020, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 09:04 ist
A view of Central Market in Mangaluru. (Credit: DHphotos/Govindraj Javali)

With the total shutdown announced by Dakshina Kannada district administration, all shops including the sale of essential commodities remained closed on Saturday. 

The Central Market, a hub of activities where vegetables, grocery, flowers are sold, remained closed. 

Though district administration had given a concession for milk booths and pharmacy. Thus, several milk booths remained closed in Mangaluru.

The decision on total shutdown was taken at a meeting on Saturday late evening in view of the surge in the number of positive cases in Dakshina Kannada, and neighbouring Kasargod district. 

In order to prevent people from venturing out and social distancing guidelines not being followed, the district administration had to take a tough decision, said Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

