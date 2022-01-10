Aloysius crèche lifts huge burden from shoulders of teaching staff

With a sprawling creche becoming a reality, the staff of a primary school, high school, St Aloysius Gonzaga School, PU college and degree college, managed by St Aloysius Institutions, are sighing in relief.

The child-friendly creche, spread over an area of 1,500 sqft, has walls decked with hand paintings of Chhota Bheem, his friends and animals like Elephant so on.

The paintings were designed and conceptualised by artist John Chandran. He along with his team of artists Bhavan, Abhishek, Sujith, Dakshith, Vikyath and Kaushik took nearly two weeks to paint the walls with child-safe paints.

The project, backed by Director of Applied Biology Lab Fr (Dr) Leo D’souza, was implemented by St Aloysius Institutions Rector Fr Melwin J Pinto.

Children between the age of six months and three years will be taken care of by the well-experienced staff, including a qualified nurse.

Aloysian Creche, located in the centre of the campus, was inaugurated by St Aloysius College Dean (Arts) Dr Rose Veera D’souza here recently.

St Aloysius College Principal Fr (Dr) Praveen Martis and other staff members were also present.