Alva’s College enters hall of fame

At the end of the day, Alva’s College walked with the honours by winning the Best Ever College award in the country. Alva’s College besides winning gold, silver and bronze medals had created four new meet records.

Pradeep Jay Shah, who won the Best Athlete award (in men’s category) is pursuing his Masters in English at Alva’s College in Moodbidri.

Shah, who hails from Mumbai, had erased his own previous record. Shah said he was preparing for the event for the past five months.

He finally realised his dream by clinching gold medal, along with a new meet record. He has set his aim on being selected for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva said of the total 80 new meet records were registered during the five-day 80th All India Inter-University Athletics Championship, as many as 50 records were registered by students of Mangalore University, which is highest ever by a university in the country.

Of the total 50 records, 15 were registered by students of Alva’s college, which is also the highest ever by a college.

As many as 81 students had represented Mangalore University in the championship. ‘’Seventy five students are from Alva’s college,” said Mohan Alva beaming with pride.

Students of Alva’s College bagged nine gold, nine silver and five bronze medals.

Gold medals

Prathap Narendra-10000m Run (Men), Juned K T-20km-race walk (Men), Sunila Kumari- 800m Run (Women), Pradeep Kumar- Hammer Throw (Men), Narendra Prathap Singh-5000m Run (men), Manu D P-800gms Javalin Throw (men), Varsha- Hammer Throw (Women), Jay Shah-Triple Jump (Men) and Aishwarya B- Triple Jump (Women).

The silver medal winners are Naveen-20km race walk (Men); S Dhanalakshmi-100m run (Women), Aishwarya B-Long Jump (Women); Aromal T - High Jump (Men); P S Vishnu- Long Jump (Men); Adesh – 5000m Run (Men), Debarjun Murmu-110m Hurdles (Men), Rimpy Dabas- Heptatholon (Women) and Ritu Dhiman-Hammer Throw (Women).

The bronze medal winners— Nidhi Rani- Discus Throw (women), Mujamila- 800m Run (Men), Bandan Patil-20km Race Walk (Women), Jyoti Jagbahdur Chauhar- 3,000m Steeplechase (Women) and Vighnesh A- 200m Run (Men).