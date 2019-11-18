Ambedkar gaffe: 'Minister should resign'

Members of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti and Rajya Raita Sangha conducted a protest at Azad Park Circle in Chikkamagaluru on Monday and urged Education Minister Suresh Kumar to resign.

The protesters condemned the issue of a controversial circular allegedly issued by the Commissioner of the department of Public Instructions recently.

The protesters also raised slogans against the state government on the occasion.

They accused that the Public Instructions department Commissioner Umashankar has issued a circular, asking the concerned to carry out a discussion on celebrating the Constitution Day on November 26 and on the topic ‘Dr B R Ambedkar alone has not drafted Indian Constitution’.

“This is an insult to the sculptor of the Constitution of India, Dr B R Ambedkar,” the activists said.

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) District Convener Balakrishna said that Umashankar should inform the public on who are those who have drafted Indian Constitution, apart from Dr B R Ambedkar. Or else, the official should be expelled from Karnataka, by the state government. Owing moral responsibility for the blunder, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar should submit his resignation, he added.

DSS organising convener Ravindra said that both the NDA led Central Government and the BJP led state government have been acting as anti-dalit. People will be made aware of the anti-constitutional acts of both the governments.

‘Cancel the transfer’

In another protest, Rajya Raitha Sangha state vice president Manjunath Gowda meanwhile said that Chikkamagaluru district Assistant Commissioner Nagaraj was a honest official who discovered the scam of illegal handing over of government lands to influential people in Sattihalli, Machagondanahalli and Balehalli

villages. He had also initiated steps for the clearing of encroachments, in only nine months after he took charge. Nagaraj recommended his presiding officers to initiate action against the wrongdoers. He also responded to the problems of farmers and poor labourers. His transfer to another district is condemnable.

Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti leader Gouse Mohiyuddin urged the state government to scrap the transfer order of Assistant Commissioner Nagaraj and post him to Chikkamagaluru again.Bhoomi mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti leaders Nilaguli Padmanabh, T L Ganesh and Krishnamurthy were present.