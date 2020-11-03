Ambulance driver brings patient from Mudigere to Mangaluru within 2 hours

Ambulance driver working in tandem ensured that a girl with burn injuries from Mudigere was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru within two hours and received immediate medical attention.

The girl with 90% burn injuries from G Hosalli was admitted to the taluk hospital in Mudigere on Monday morning. On the request of doctors, Manjunath serving as a driver of an ambulance at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital agreed to shift the victim with burn injuries to a hospital in Mangaluru.

Once the ambulance reached Charmadi Ghat, Manjunath realised that the siren of the ambulance had stopped working. Manjunath immediately posted a message and sought help on the Karnataka Ambulance Organisation's WhatsApp. Accordingly, throughout the journey, ambulances lined up from Ujire to act as pilot vehicles and ensure `zero traffic' for Manjunath's ambulance.

Manjunath said, "On reading my message in the group, Jaleel with his ambulance acting as a pilot vehicle led in the front from Ujire to Guruvayanakere. From Guruvayanakere, SKSSF Ambulance was the pilot vehicle up to B C Road. And from B C Road to Mangaluru, Ganesh Ambulance helped me navigate through the thick traffic and reach the hospital in nick of time."