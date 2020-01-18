Amoolya selected for PM’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ programme

G R Amoolya, a class 9 student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Seegodu, has been selected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ interaction to be held in New Delhi on January 20.

An elated Amoolya said, “I used to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha programme for the last three years on television. I wished to take part in it. My Computer Science Teacher Shwetha Kulakarni motivated me to write an online essay through www.mygov.in. I was confident of getting selected. Now, I am happy that I can be part of the programme.”

A total of 44 students had written essays from the school and Amoolya has been selected. She will leave for New Delhi on Sunday from Bengaluru, principal Benne Joseph and vce principal Srikala.

Amoolya is the daughter of Rudresh and Prameela Devi couple from

Gaalihalli.