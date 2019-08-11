Anaru village to get essential commodities

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R Selvamani and SP Lakshmi Prasad visited the flood-affected Anaru area in Belthangady, where 75 families are residing, on Sunday.

The officials, along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, visited the village on a boat and instilled confidence among the people.

The authorities have promised to ensure essential commodities reach the affected families.

Flash floods had washed away a bridge connecting Anaru village. The construction of an alternative road to the village will be looked into, said the deputy commissioner.

Even the bridge connecting Banjarumale has been washed away. The deputy commissioner visited the damaged bridge.

The NDRF personnel handed over essential commodities to the affected citizens.