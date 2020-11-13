Anganwadi park beckons toddlers

Flowers of vivid colours, fruit-bearing plants, swings and slides have created a paradise for children at the anganwadi centre in Mekeri village of Madikeri taluk.

The park developed by Mekeri Gram Panchayat at a cost of Rs 3 lakh under MGNREGS is a perfect gift of children’s day for the toddlers at the anganwadi.

The local Swagatha Youth Association has also joined hands with the Gram Panchayat.

The Mekeri anganwadi holds the credit of being the first anganwadi with a park in its premises.

Parks have also been developed in the premises of Government Primary School and also at Government High School, Hakattur in Biligeri village.

Mekeri Gram Panchayat Development Officer Prakash said that the 13 children from Subhash Nagar and 39 students from Government Primary School in Mekeri had been staying in their houses owing to the Covid-19 situation.

Now, they can play in the park after they return to the anganwadi, he added.

The teachers from Kadagadalu and Moornadu too have been inspired by the anganwadi, he said.

Anganwadi worker Saraswathi said that children from families in Subhash Nagar in the village now have a good place for their activities.

Swagatha Youth Association president Viju Harish said that the action plan for the park was prepared by the Gram Panchayat and the members of the youth association lent their support by carrying out voluntary work.