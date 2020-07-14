Anganwadi workers stage protest in Manipal

Urging the fulfilment of various demands, Anganwadi workers under the aegis of Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers' Association staged a protest in front of the DC's office in Manipal.

They said, "Amid the Covid scare, we have been visiting houses and performing the works entrusted to us. We have visited interior areas to distribute food kits among children. There has been a rise in assaults on anganwadi workers in various districts."

The protesters urged the government to announce insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for anganwadi workers and assistants.

The grants to the ICDS scheme should be increased. Quality PPE kits, sanitisers and masks should be distributed to the anganwadi workers. Financial assistance of Rs 25,000 should be announced for the anganwadi workers as well, the protesters demanded.

The protesters also urged the government to regularise their services. Anganwadi workers should be paid Rs 30,000 per month while assistants should be paid Rs 21,000 per month. LKG and UKG classes should be started in anganwadi centres.