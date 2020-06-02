'Announce financial assistance for beedi workers'

South Kanara Beedi Workers' Federation has urged the state government to announce minimum financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to beedi workers.

In a meeting of the federation district committee, activist Vasanth Achari said that if the government failed to release the amount, then the federation will launch an agitation. DK district beedi workers will launch a card campaign. A demonstration under the aegis of CITU led beedi unions will be held on June 10.

The beedi workers are in distress due to the lockdown crisis. Neither the state government nor the beedi workers welfare board has lent any assistance to the workers, the federation leaders charged.