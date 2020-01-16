Anti-CAA, NRC protesters use boat service to reach Mangaluru's Kannur

Several people reached the venue of the protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR at the Shah Grounds at Kannur in Adyar, organised by The Muslim Central Committee, through boats, due to the diversion of traffic on NH 75.

As there was a huge rush of vehicles on the road, which caused traffic congestion, the protesters participating in the rally from Ullal, Harekala, Pavoor, Innoli, Deralakatte, Kuthar, Manjanady, Mudipu, Pajeer, Konaje, Amblamogaru, Malar, Boliar and surrounding villages used the service of boats to reach Adyar.

The service of at least 40 boats have been used from Kotepura in Ullal to ferry the protesters free of charge.

Holding the national flag, people shouted slogans on ‘Azadi’ as the boats sailed in the waters of River Nethravathi.

A majority of the shops, hotels and business establishments run by members of Muslim community in Mangaluru, Ullal, Bantwal, Kalladka, B C Road, K C Road and other areas remained closed since noon.