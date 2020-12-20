Apology sought from Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah should apologise to the members of Kodava community in public for speaking ill about them, said Maneyapanda Kanthi Sathish.

“Also, the leader should withdraw his statement that Kodavas consume beef,” he added.

Stating that the protest to be conducted in front of the DC’s office in Madikeri on Monday, against the statement of Siddaramaiah, will not be withdrawn at any cost, he said Siddaramaiah’s statement shows Kodavas in poor light and is meant to defame them.

He has made a casteist remark and a complaint will be lodged against him, said Sathish.

Ammatti Kodava Samaja president Bose Devaiah warned of boycotting all programmes of Siddaramaiah and of removing his portrait from the Federation of Kodava Samaja in Balugodu.

Siddaramaiah should come to Kodagu and apologise to the people, he added.