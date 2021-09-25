Applications invited for admission to Navodaya Vidyalaya

Online applications have been invited for admission to Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Students who are studying in the fifth standard in Kodagu district are eligible to write the entrance exam. The last date to submit the applications is November 30.

The exam will be held on April 30. For details visit: www.navodaya.gov.in, stated a release from Navodaya Vidyalaya, Galibeedu, principal O M Pankajakshan.