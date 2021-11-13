Applications invited for the post of teachers

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 13 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 23:09 ist

Applications have been invited for the post of teachers in Vishwamangala English Medium School at Mangalore University campus in Mangalagangothri.

The vacancies are for teaching mathematics, science, social science and English. Those interested can submit their applications, along with relevant documents, to Secretary, Vishwamangala School, Mangalore University campus, Mangalagangothri-574199. For details, contact: 9449540488, 9448503417, 9448815520.  

