Appoint revenue inspector at Nadakacheri, urge activists

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has urged the government to appoint a revenue inspector at the Nadakacheri in Shanivarasanthe.

The Karave activists claimed that the revenue related works of people are not carried out on time, as the post is lying vacant. No official was appointed after the earlier revenue inspector Nandakumar was transferred on promotion.

Even after one month of his transfer, the government has not appointed the revenue inspector to Shanivarasanthe Nadakacheri.

The region comprises of farmers, financially less privileged communities and labourers. Their works related to compensation and pensions are held up as there is no revenue inspector. Therefore, a permanent revenue inspector should be appointed at the Nadakacheri, said the activists.

If a revenue inspector is not appointed within 15 days, a protest will be held in front of the Nadakacheri, said Karave taluk unit president Francis D’Souza and hobli unit president Anand.

A memorandum in this regard has already been submitted to the deputy commissioner and tahsildar, they added.