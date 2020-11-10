Appoint revenue inspector at Nadakacheri: KRV activists

Appoint revenue inspector at Nadakacheri, urge activists

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Nov 10 2020, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 23:00 ist
The Nadakacheri office at Shanivarasanthe.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has urged the government to appoint a revenue inspector at the Nadakacheri in Shanivarasanthe.

The Karave activists claimed that the revenue related works of people are not carried out on time, as the post is lying vacant. No official was appointed after the earlier revenue inspector Nandakumar was transferred on promotion.

Even after one month of his transfer, the government has not appointed the revenue inspector to Shanivarasanthe Nadakacheri.

The region comprises of farmers, financially less privileged communities and labourers. Their works related to compensation and pensions are held up as there is no revenue inspector. Therefore, a permanent revenue inspector should be appointed at the Nadakacheri, said the activists.

If a revenue inspector is not appointed within 15 days, a protest will be held in front of the Nadakacheri, said Karave taluk unit president Francis D’Souza and hobli unit president Anand.

A memorandum in this regard has already been submitted to the deputy commissioner and tahsildar, they added.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nadakacheri
Shanivarasanthe
Revenue Inspector
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike
post vacant
works held up

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 