Arate bridge safe: Udupi DC G Jagadeesha

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said Arate bridge between Kundapur to Byndoor is safe as the cracks had appeared only on the upper layer.

“The bridge is safe,” he said while quoting a report on the cracks in the bridge, submitted by experts.

The bridge was built by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited about three years ago.

The traffic flow on the bridge was restricted and vehicles are allowed to move on the old bridge. NHAI had awarded the contract for widening the 189 km road on National Highway 66 from Kundapur to Goa to IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

The deputy commissioner said that the company had also promised to carry out the repair works.